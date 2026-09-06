Vance: We Could Leave Persian Gulf; Regional Countries Afraid of America Leaving

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): JD Vance said at a White House press conference that the United States has the option to withdraw from the Persian Gulf region, but regional countries are asking Washington to maintain its forces .

He also claimed that Turkey, Azerbaijan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and a number of other regional countries are cooperating with Washington's efforts against the Islamic Republic of Iran, either publicly or secretly.

Vance's Admission of Secret Cooperation by Regional Countries with America

Trump's deputy claimed that some of these countries are reluctant to publicly declare their cooperation with Washington, but in practice, they are taking actions to help America pressure Iran.

Vance described these cooperations as part of Washington's effort to hold Iran accountable for attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, an issue the United States has used as a pretext to intensify pressure on Tehran.

He also stated that all options are on the table regarding Iran, and that the US administration is pursuing economic, military, diplomatic, and covert pressure.

Vance emphasized that Washington will not resume negotiations with Iran until attacks on commercial vessels cease, and that the final decision on the course of US action remains with Donald Trump.

Economic Pressure Alongside Military Threat

These remarks come as the US administration is simultaneously escalating its policy of economic pressure against Iran, claiming that the goal is to pressure Tehran over shipping security, protect energy markets, and prevent the rebuilding of Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Meanwhile, continued tensions in the Strait of Hormuz have led to a sharp decline in the passage of commercial vessels through this strategic waterway.

Vance's remarks, on the one hand, emphasize Washington's claimed "security" role in the Persian Gulf, and on the other hand, acknowledge the cooperation of some regional countries with US policies against Iran, an approach that indicates the American military presence in the region remains one of Washington's primary tools for exerting pressure and managing the security and economic equations of West Asia.

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