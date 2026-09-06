Ansarullah: Saudi Arabia, Yemen's Primary Enemy

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Muhammad al-Farrah, a member of the political bureau of Yemen's Ansarullah movement, wrote on X: "Saudi Arabia will remain at the top of the list of Yemen's enemies, and Riyadh continues to mobilize forces and provide funding with the aim of consolidating occupation, domination, and the imposed blockade on Yemen."

He stated, "Saudi Arabia will remain our primary enemy, and this country, through mobilizing its forces and affiliated elements in Yemen and providing them with financial support, seeks to dominate Yemen. Riyadh uses mercenary elements to protect its interests, ships, and oil facilities."

Al-Farrah continued, "The clashes or skirmishes occurring in some areas are not the essence of the battle, but rather part of the broader conflict with Saudi Arabia. These field developments will not replace targeting Saudi interests."

The member of the political bureau of the Ansarullah movement emphasized, "The goals for which the Yemeni people entered this conflict are ending occupation, lifting the blockade on Yemen, and restoring the country's wealth, and the pursuit of these goals will remain steadfast in the confrontations."

He also emphasized the continuation of the equation of blockade in response to blockade and the escalation of comprehensive tension in response to comprehensive tension, and considered the recent attack by the Yemeni army on Aramco facilities in the Jizan region of Saudi Arabia as a sufficient lesson for those who need to take heed.

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