Israeli Airstrikes on Southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Israeli army issued new warnings this morning, Sunday. This action came after the Israeli army claimed that Hezbollah had violated the ceasefire agreement by firing two bomb-laden drones toward the regime's forces in southern Lebanon.

Avichai Adraee, the Israeli army spokesperson, issued an urgent warning to Lebanese citizens, particularly residents of the town of Nabatiyeh, stating, "Following the blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement by Hezbollah and the firing of a bomb-laden drone toward Israeli army forces, Hezbollah's activity forces the army to act against it with force."

He added, "We call on all residents present in the building marked in red on the attached map and the adjacent buildings to immediately evacuate the building and the surrounding structures and stay at least 300 meters away from these areas for their own safety and that of their family members."

Following this warning, Israeli fighter jets launched airstrikes on several areas in southern Lebanon, and simultaneously, southern areas were also subjected to artillery shelling.

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