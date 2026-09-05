Bolton's Contradictory Remarks on the Sirik Wedding Attack, From Accidental to Slander

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): John Bolton, the former National Security Advisor in Donald Trump's first administration, commented in an interview with MSNBC on the US attack on the wedding ceremony in Kuhistak, Sirik County, Hormozgan province.

Bolton said in this interview, "I think when we realize our mistake, the United States also admits it. Of course, this is not something we are looking to do."

He further claimed, "It is unfortunate that for various reasons, sometimes civilians are killed, and the notion that this was somehow a deliberate attack by the United States is slander."

It is worth noting that The Telegraph recently published a report on new dimensions of the US attack on the wedding ceremony in Kuhistak, Sirik County, Hormozgan province, and citing data and analysis, wrote that a precisely guided 500-kilogram bomb by the United States committed such a crime.

In another part of the interview, John Bolton criticized Pete Hegseth, the US Secretary of War, saying, "I don't think he was qualified for this job from the beginning."

The former National Security Advisor in Donald Trump's first administration added, "According to reports, Hegseth had applied to Trump for the position of Pentagon spokesperson, which, given his background, could have been a suitable option. In any case, he is in a very difficult position."

**************

End/ 345E