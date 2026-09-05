Shia Gathering in Kabul Protesting Evacuation of Khatam al-Nabiyyin Seminary; Reports of Cleric Arrests

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A number of Shias in Kabul gathered on Saturday, September 5, in the courtyard of the Khatam al-Nabiyyin (p.b.u.h.) Seminary in the Darulaman area to protest the Taliban Ministry of Justice's efforts to evacuate this religious and educational center.

Videos published from the scene show a group of people present in the seminary's courtyard. According to local sources, the gathering formed after Taliban-affiliated forces surrounded the seminary and demanded that officials and students evacuate the building.

Sources have said that a number of students remain inside the complex and that forces with military equipment have been deployed around the seminary. Images shared on social media also show military vehicles carrying the white Taliban flag entering the premises of the center.

At the same time, reports of the arrest of a number of clerics during the incident have been published. However, the number of detainees and their identities are still unclear, and these reports have not yet been confirmed by independent sources as of the time of this report.

Sources close to the seminary say the new action was carried out on the orders of Abdul Hakim Sharia, the Taliban Minister of Justice. The Taliban Ministry of Justice has so far not issued any new official explanation regarding Saturday's operation, the evacuation order, or the reports of cleric arrests.

One Week After the Ministry of Justice Representative's Visi

The new tension comes just days after a member of the Technical Commission of the Taliban Ministry of Justice visited the Khatam al-Nabiyyin Seminary.

Sources close to the center had previously said that an individual named Mullah Danishyar, a member of this commission, visited the seminary and once again demanded its complete evacuation.

During that meeting, students protested the continued closure of the mosque, school, and library, and said that for nearly two months, some of their classes have been held in the open air.

They asked the Ministry of Justice representative, "What is our sin? Do we Shias not have the right to have a mosque and a school?"

Khatam al-Nabiyyin Seminary Has Been Under Restrictions Since July

The Taliban Ministry of Justice sealed the main sections of the Khatam al-Nabiyyin (p.b.u.h.) Seminary on June 25.

The board of trustees of this center announced at the time that the mosque, husseiniya, library, and men's and women's religious schools had been closed, and emphasized that the disputed case was still being reviewed in a special court and that no final and definitive ruling had been issued.

The closure of this center coincided with broader restrictions during Muharram and the suspension of Tamaddon Television, drawing a reaction from the Shia Ulema Council of Afghanistan.

The Shia Ulema Council, at that time, while protesting the closure of the seminary and restrictions imposed on some ceremonies and symbols of Muharram, called for the reopening of the Khatam al-Nabiyyin Seminary and for senior Taliban officials to address the issue.

What Is the Taliban's Argument?

The Taliban Ministry of Justice had previously claimed that Tamaddon Television, the Khatam al-Nabiyyin Seminary, and Khatam al-Nabiyyin University were affiliated with the "Islamic Movement of Afghanistan" and that their buildings had been constructed on government land.

The ministry, citing the ban on political party activities under the Taliban government, had said that institutions affiliated with parties are also not permitted to operate.

However, officials of the Khatam al-Nabiyyin complex have rejected these claims.

Mohammad Javad Mohseni, an official of the complex, has said that the land for Tamaddon Television was purchased from a private owner, and that the land for the seminary was officially allocated during the previous government for the establishment of a mosque, school, library, and educational centers, and that legal and sharia documents exist for it.

He also denied the affiliation of these centers with the Islamic Movement party, stating that Ayatollah Mohammad Asif Mohseni had stepped down from party responsibilities years before the establishment of these centers.

Reports of Changes in the Management of Khatam al-Nabiyyin University

Pressure on the Khatam al-Nabiyyin complex has not been limited to the seminary and Tamaddon Television.

In recent weeks, sources have reported that the Taliban has taken control of the management of Khatam al-Nabiyyin University and has appointed a new president and deputies for the university.

According to published reports, the Taliban Ministry of Higher Education has appointed Mufti Asadullah Nijat as the new president of the university.

Taliban officials have so far not published comprehensive details on the legal basis for the change in the university's management.

Growing Concern Among Shias

The Khatam al-Nabiyyin complex is considered one of the most important scientific, educational, and religious centers of Afghanistan's Shias, encompassing a seminary, mosque, husseiniya, library, and university.

The closure of the seminary's sections, the suspension of Tamaddon Television, and reports of changes in the university's management have drawn protests from a number of Shia and Hazara scholars and figures in recent months.

A group of Shia scholars and figures, in a statement in August, called on the Taliban leadership not to apply a "dual approach" toward the Shia community and to reopen the Khatam al-Nabiyyin Seminary and other closed religious and cultural centers. They also described the actions of Abdul Hakim Sharia toward a number of Shia centers and areas as discriminatory.

In response, the Taliban has so far not accepted the accusation of implementing an organized policy against Shias, and in the Khatam al-Nabiyyin case, has emphasized ownership issues and claims of party affiliation.

Saturday's gathering shows that the Khatam al-Nabiyyin case, more than two months after the closure of its main sections, has not only remained unresolved but has entered a new phase, one in which the issue is no longer just about reopening the mosque and school, but also concerns the continued presence of students, ownership, and the management of one of Afghanistan's most important Shia religious and scientific institutions, all of which remain unclear.

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