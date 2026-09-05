Iran’s Foreign Ministry: US Attacks on Iranian Commercial Vessels, War Crime, Open Threat to Int’l Peace

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemned the aggressive US action in attacking Iranian commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman on Saturday, September 5.

The statement reads: "These illegal and aggressive actions, which are a continuation of the US military aggression against Iran and part of the naval blockade and economic war of that regime against our homeland, constitute a clear violation of Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the UN Charter, a war crime, and an open threat to international peace and the security of commercial shipping."

The statement adds: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasizing the Islamic Republic of Iran's resolve to decisively defend its sovereignty and national interests against state terrorism and the aggressive actions of the United States, including the continuation of the naval blockade, economic war, and attacks on commercial vessels, reminds that the responsibility for the consequences of the continuation of aggressive and interventionist US actions in the region will lie with the US regime and its allies and partners."

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