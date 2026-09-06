Trial of Religious Scholars in Bahrain, "Weak Spectacle" Devoid of Justice

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Husain al-Daihi, the Deputy Secretary-General of Bahrain's Al-Wefaq Society, in response to the trial of religious scholars, criticized the Al Khalifa regime and described these trials as a weak spectacle, in which the weakness and its distance from justice become more apparent with each passing stage.

He accused Bahraini authorities of subjecting the defendants to forced interrogations and conducting their trial process without providing the necessary guarantees for defense.

Al-Daihi also stated that judicial rulings in Bahrain, rather than being subject to the law, are influenced by vindictive political will.

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