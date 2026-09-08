Bahrain revolutionary groups : Targeting religious scholars is declaration of war against Shia identity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Revolutionary currents and groups in Bahrain warned that targeting religious scholars is a declaration of war by the Al Khalifa regime against the Shia identity.

According to the Bahrain Studies Center, the revolutionary forces and groups in Bahrain issued a statement strongly condemning the unjust trials and filing of cases by the Al Khalifa puppet regime against prominent scholars.

The organized intensification of repression by the Manama regime and its moving on the path of religious cleansing, especially in line with the plots of the Arrogance Front against the Islamic Republic of Iran, is a clear threat against the genuine identity and sanctities of the nation, and holding show trials is considered a full-scale war against justice, belief, and the will of the people, the statement said.

Warning about the consequences of the wave of sectarianism in the government, the zealous Bahraini revolutionaries called the scholars a symbol of dignity, guardians of religion and the honor of the homeland, and emphasized that the regime’s efforts to break the unbreakable bond between the people and religious authorities will not lead anywhere.

The statement emphasized that the uprising for rights will continue until freedom and justice are achieved, and that the oppressive conspiracies of the Manama regime are doomed to failure in the face of the resistance and insight of the Bahraini people.

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