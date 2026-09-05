US Security Agencies Deeply Concerned Over Expansion of War with Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): US security sources fear that the Islamic Republic of Iran may seek to expand the scope of the war with Washington. Israel's Channel 14 acknowledged on Saturday night that US security agencies are deeply concerned about the expansion of the war with Iran. These security agencies expressed concern that Iran's armed forces might decide to escalate and expand their attacks.

An informed Israeli official, who is kept up to date on reports from US security centers, said that "this assessment is based on reality."

He described the recent punitive attacks by our country's armed forces on American bases in Jordan as a "signal" of "what Tehran might do."

A US official said on August 30 that an American base in Jordan had been targeted by Iranian missile attacks.

He continued the policy of concealment and censorship, claiming that "the attacks on our forces did not cause much damage, and all missiles were intercepted." This claim comes as, weeks after the last round of hostilities ceased, new reports and disclosures continue to emerge about the extent and scale of damage to American bases as a result of Iran's missile and drone attacks.

On August 27, the specialized website Military Times reported on the extensive destruction of the US Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain, describing it as "unimaginable." The website wrote that American officials had decided not to publicize the matter due to the extent of the destruction of the base's facilities.

According to assessments by the mentioned security agencies, one of Iran's main motivations is the desire to exert economic and political pressure on US President Donald Trump during a period when his window of political opportunity may change after the midterm elections.

Israel's Channel 14 concluded its report by stating that officials of the regime and the United States are preparing for the possibility of further escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

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