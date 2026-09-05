Today's War in Region Civilizational War Against Islam/ Arms Restriction Requires Four Fundamental Pillars

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Sayed Sadr al-Din al-Qubanchi, the Friday Prayer Leader of Najaf Ashraf, addressed the most important domestic and international issues in his Friday sermons.

Referring to the Coordination Framework and political currents reaching a pledge of understanding regarding arms monopoly, the Friday Prayer Leader of Najaf Ashraf said, "Praise be to God, the Coordination Framework, along with the political currents, has reached what is called the 'pledge of understanding.'"

This pledge is based on four fundamental pillars:

Full Iraqi sovereignty over land and air: Without the realization of this principle, arms monopoly is not possible.

The elimination of internal and external security threats: As long as threats exist, arms monopoly will not be achieved.

The inclusiveness of the law over all non-governmental forces: Arms monopoly must include all non-governmental presences, including Turkey's presence in northern Iraq and the Peshmerga, and without the generalization of this law, the arms monopoly project will not succeed.

The need for time: This project will not be realized instantly, and it may take years to ensure full sovereignty over the airspace, the elimination of threats, and the separation of foreign and illegal presences in Iraq.

Hojat al-Islam wal-Muslimin al-Qabbanji emphasized, "We agree with the pillars of this pledge and believe this is the best solution for managing the critical file of arms monopoly."

In another part of his remarks regarding domestic issues, he welcomed the "one million land plots" plan proposed by the Prime Minister to provide land for citizens, and expressed hope that this plan would be implemented within the legal framework to end the housing crisis and provide the groundwork for marriage and family formation for millions of young people.

The Friday Prayer Leader of Najaf Ashraf also referred to the opening of the 27th session of the Baghdad International Exhibition and emphasized the necessity of developing the cultural structure with all its modern tools, including books, stories, theater, content production, press, television, and radio, and noting that Islam is based on the Book of God and the prophetic hadith, he referred to the hadith of the Great Prophet (p.b.u.h.), who said, "Whoever preserves forty hadiths from my nation, God will resurrect him on the Day of Judgment as a jurist."

Today's War; A Civilizational War Against Islam

In the international section of the sermons, Hojat al-Islam wal-Muslimin al-Qabbanji, referring to the recent remarks of the US President regarding the ban on the implementation of Islamic Sharia in the United States, said, "These remarks show that today's war in the region is a civilizational war against Islam, not merely an economic or political one. This, on the other hand, indicates the progress and expansion of Islam on a global scale, which has caused concern among world leaders for their countries."

In his religious sermon, emphasizing the role of the family as one of the most important elements of human development in Islam, he referred to a narration from the Great Prophet (p.b.u.h.) and said, "In a narration quoted by Sheikh Saduq in his book Al-Amali, four characteristics for human development have been enumerated: remembrance of God, fasting, night prayers, and providing for the needs of the family. The important point is that providing for the needs of the family has been placed on par with prominent acts of worship."

Referring to the Western intellectual challenges regarding the institution of the family, he added, "Today, in Western thought, a new project for the collapse of the family is taking shape, including individualism, the feminist movement and gender equality, changing the structure of the family, and separating marriage laws from reproduction, but Islam has always emphasized strengthening the foundation of the family."

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