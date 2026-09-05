British Muslims; From Rapid Population Growth to the Challenges of Confronting Islamophobia

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A report published in January 2020 by the Daily Mail showed that Muslims in Britain are the fastest-growing and most thriving religious group compared to Christians and followers of other religions. This report was based on statistics published by the UK Office for National Statistics and as part of the government's research project to identify minorities and ethnic groups in the country.

Population Growth

According to this report, the number of Muslims in Britain increased from 2.7 million in 2011 (4.7 percent of the total population) to 3.13 million in 2016 (5.6 percent of the population). This means the Muslim population grew by about 16 percent in just five years. The Office for National Statistics did not explain the reason for this increase, but other reports indicate significant numbers of Britons converting to Islam in recent years.

These statistics sparked anger among far-right and populist currents in Britain. These groups, fearing the growing influence of Islam, which they see as a threat to Europe's power and stability, sounded the alarm. Despite these concerns, the British Muslim community is considered one of the strongest in Europe in terms of financial influence, political presence, and ability to integrate.

Long-Standing Historical Relations

The history of relations between Muslims and Britain dates back to the Middle Ages and the Crusades (11th to 14th centuries). At that time, the image of Muslims was heavily distorted, and Christians called them "Saracens." The idea of the divine religion of Islam did not take root in European minds until the end of the 15th century.

In the 16th century, Queen Elizabeth I adopted an open-door policy toward the Islamic world. This policy, partly in protest against Pope Pius V, included establishing trade relations and political alliances with the Islamic powers of the time, such as Morocco, the Ottoman Empire, and Iran. These actions marked the beginning of the early stages of integration and coexistence between Muslims and the British Empire.

Post-World War II Immigration

After World War II, Britain became one of the main destinations for Muslim immigration from Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. Today, the number of Muslims has exceeded 3.138 million, primarily employed in heavy metal industries and trade, with some also pursuing careers in medicine, engineering, and education.

According to the author, Britain is considered the most liberal model in Europe for Muslims in performing their religious rites. Although Islam is still not recognized as an official religion, Muslims are allowed to worship at any time and in designated places. Building mosques, wearing Islamic dress, and slaughtering according to Islamic law are permitted without the restrictions found in many European capitals.

Egyptian journalist Al-Sayed Abdel Fattah, who lived in London for five years, described Britain as a popular country for Muslims due to its relative freedom in performing religious rites. He noted that his wife, who studied at the University of London wearing hijab, faced minimal harassment (and that from far-right extremists), something less common in countries like Italy and France.

London; The Capital of the Islamic Economy

Britain's unique approach to accepting minorities and granting relative freedom has brought significant political and economic returns for London. The city has become the capital of this sector by attracting investment in the Islamic economy. Since 2015, banks have offered Islamic financial services, and the number of financial institutions compliant with Islamic law has exceeded 20.

British Muslims are also active in the country's political life. In the 2019 elections, 18 Muslim MPs entered the House of Commons, an increase from the previous term (2017). The Labour Party alone introduced 33 Muslim candidates, while the Conservative Party had 22 Muslim candidates. The current Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is the first Muslim to hold the position of mayor of a European capital.

Social Challenges and Fragmentation

However, the British Muslim community faces numerous social challenges, including fragmentation and a lack of cultural and ideological unity. The absence of a personal status law based on Islamic principles, as well as problems in marriage, divorce, and inheritance, are other obstacles to integration. High unemployment rates and educational and health problems also exacerbate these challenges.

Hate-Mongering and Islamophobia

Despite relative acceptance, Islamophobia and hate-mongering remain serious issues. Statistics show that more than half of racist crimes in Britain target Muslims. Muslim MP Zarah Sultana has tearfully spoken of receiving abusive and threatening messages due to her religious beliefs. This phenomenon intensified after the September 11, 2001 attacks and, according to many, has become a "chronic headache" for British Muslims.

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