Ayatollah Isa Qasim: Islamic Nation Must Stand the Advance of America, Zionism

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Isa Qasim, in a statement on the anniversary of the revelation of the verse "Today I have perfected for you your religion," emphasizing the importance of a serious return to the teachings of Islam, stated that the divine call to knowledge, truthfulness, wisdom, goodwill, and mercy remains a necessity in all periods of human life.

He emphasized that the guidance, growth, power, victory, and honor of the Islamic nation depend on a serious response to this call and building individual and social life on the foundations of Islamic teachings.

The Bahraini scholar described the unity of the Islamic nation as one of the most important requirements for overcoming the current circumstances, and said Muslims must unite across all generations and spheres of life on the axis of the Quran and authentic Islam, and employ all their capacities for the realization of truth, the confrontation of falsehood, the fight against corruption, and the spread of righteousness.

Ayatollah Isa Qasim also emphasized the necessity of adhering to the "divine prescription of Islam" revealed by God to the Great Prophet (p.b.u.h.), and called on Muslims to move along this path without distancing themselves from religious guidance and the responsibilities arising from it.

In another part of his remarks, he considered referring to the Quran without regard to the knowledge and Seerah of the Great Prophet (p.b.u.h.) and the AhlulBayt (a.s.) insufficient, and stated that the Islamic nation, to correctly understand the Quran and follow the right path, must refer to the knowledge, understanding, and Seerah of the Prophet (p.b.u.h.) and the Infallible AhlulBayt (a.s.).

Warning About the Delay in Confronting Threats

Ayatollah Isa Qasim went on to warn against the Islamic nation's delay in a serious and practical return to Islam and standing against aggressions, and emphasized the necessity of unity in defending the religion and confronting any internal and external aggression.

He called for "a powerful stand against the advance of America and the Jews" and considered it part of the Islamic nation's responsibility in the current circumstances, a position raised in his statement with an emphasis on confronting what he described as the "Zionist current" and its policies against the Islamic nation.

The Bahraini cleric warned that if the Islamic nation does not act in the current circumstances to defend the religion and confront threats, and delays this confrontation until a "greater earthquake" occurs, the opportunity for compensation will become more difficult, and its consequences could be increased suffering, damage, weakness, and the costs of confrontation.

Ayatollah Isa Qasim concluded by raising the question of how one who flees from confronting crises today can expect to stand against larger and more dangerous crises tomorrow, and emphasized that evading responsibility today means the confrontation will become more difficult in the future.

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