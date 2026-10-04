European Cities Witness Protests in Support of Iran, Gaza, Lebanon and Syria

ABAN24 - Cities across Europe witnessed widespread demonstrations in support of Iran, Gaza, Lebanon and Syria against Israeli and American aggression.

Al-Mayadeen's bureau chief in Geneva reported that widespread demonstrations were held in Geneva and other European cities against repeated aggressions against the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Iran and Syria.

According to the report, the demonstrations in Geneva were held with the participation of students and various segments of the society.

In a statement issued by the organisers of the demonstrations, Israeli crimes against Palestinians and Lebanese, as well as the aggressions of Israeli settlers in the West Bank, were condemned.

The statement also condemned the silence of governments, or their settling for issuing weak statements, in the face of Israeli crimes.



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