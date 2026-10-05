Specialized forum titled Youth and Resistance in AhlulBayt Thought held in Beirut

AhlulBayt News Agency: A specialized youth forum in Beirut's southern suburbs brings together scholars and cultural activists to discuss the role of faith, awareness, and jihadist upbringing in the future of the resistance.

A specialized youth forum titled "Youth and Resistance in Ahl al-Bayt (AS) Thought" was held in Beirut's southern suburbs, organized by the Lebanon office of the World Ahl al-Bayt (AS) Assembly in cooperation with the Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Imam Khomeini Cultural Centers.

The event drew a warm welcome from a large gathering of young people, cultural activists, academics, and those interested in Ahl al-Bayt (AS) teachings and the resistance movement. A high-ranking delegation of Iranian seminary officials also attended and delivered speeches, including Hojatoleslam Seyyed Mofid Kohsari (Deputy for International Affairs), Hojatoleslam Abbasi (Deputy for Research), Hojatoleslam Rezaei (Deputy for Planning and Strategic Oversight), and Hojatoleslam Alamzadeh (Deputy for Spiritual Training).

Faith and Awareness: Youth Key to Overcoming Challenges

Opening the forum, Hojatoleslam Mohsen Nakhaei, representative of the World Ahl al-Bayt (AS) Assembly in Lebanon, welcomed guests and participants and analyzed the key role of faith and awareness in confronting crises.

Pointing to the younger generation's steadfastness in the face of various trials, he said: "We have always witnessed the growth and perfection of young people's faith, steadfastness, and insight through passing through various events and difficulties on the path to realizing Islamic dignity and honor — something that shows the deep influence of Ahl al-Bayt (AS) thought on the beliefs of the new generation."

Steadfastness and the Future of the Resistance

Hojatoleslam Rezaei, Deputy for Planning and Strategic Oversight of the seminaries, outlined the various dimensions of youth participation in the future of the resistance.

Explaining the religious foundations of defense, he stressed the importance of adhering to religious models in guiding youth movements and revisited the main components of steadfastness and stability based on Islamic teachings and the scholarly and practical conduct of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) school.

From 'Defensive Resistance' to 'Social Resistance'

Hojatoleslam Abbasi, Deputy for Research of the seminaries, then took the podium, stressing the need to develop the concept and structure of the resistance model.

Pointing to the need to move beyond purely "defensive" frameworks and enter the realm of "social resistance," he said: "Young people must, relying on Ahl al-Bayt (AS) teachings, institutionalize the model of resistance living in all dimensions of society — culture, economy, and social relations — so that resistance becomes a sustainable and dynamic lifestyle."

Heroic and Jihadist Upbringing: Youth's Responsibility to Prepare for the Reappearance

In another part of the program, Hojatoleslam Alamzadeh, Deputy for Spiritual Training of the seminaries, examined the topic of heroic and jihadist upbringing from the Quranic and narrational perspective.

Citing verses from the Holy Quran, he explained the correct concept of "awaiting the relief" and noted: "The correct understanding of the reappearance requires active groundwork by aware and self-built youth. Jihadist upbringing is not limited to presence on the battlefield — moral self-purification and social responsibility are among the main requirements of awaiting youth in the present era."

Components of Popular Resistance and Its Ideological Frameworks

In the final speech, Hojatoleslam Seyyed Mofid Kohsari, Deputy for International Affairs of the seminaries, analyzed the structural and ideological dimensions of popular movements.

Hojatoleslam Kouhsari outlined the main components of steadfastness in popular resistance and examined the ideological and intellectual foundations of these movements in the region.

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