Iran's Rezaei says US lost military war and will fail economically

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei, addressing the United States, emphasized: “You lost the military war. You will fail in the economic war too.”

In a post on his X account on Tuesday in English, the top security officials wrote: (The US Treasury Secretary Scott) Bessent’s delusional forecasts never had any credibility in the first place. His latest propaganda will have an equally short shelf life.

“You lost the military war. You will fail in the economic war, too. Hormuz will not be opened by threats or pressure. Iran will not back down,” Rezaei added.

.....................

End/ 257