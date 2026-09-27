Iran warns ship owners over illegal Strait of Hormuz routes

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian authority controlling the Strait of Hormuz has warned ship owners that some charterers are forcing vessels to use illegal routes to cross the waterway, saying such actions could expose vessels and their operators to financial and life losses.

In a post on X on Saturday, the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) said it had received reports that “some charterers are forcing vessels to use illegal routes.”

The authority said such practices “risk financial and life losses for the vessel, owner, master, and crew, and seriously restricts its future Strait of Hormuz passage.”

“Ship owners must be vigilant against such illegal actions by some charterers,” it said.

It added that, if such conduct was proven, the charterers would be placed on the PGSA’s Non-Compliance List (NCL), with restrictions imposed on the passage of all their vessels through the strait.

Iran closed the chokepoint following the launch of the latest round of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression against the country on February 28.

The Islamic Republic and the United States agreed on a 60-day reopening period as part of a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding in June.

Iran devised the PGSA towards implementation of the understanding, but American violations forced the country to reestablish the closure.

Tehran has conditioned reopening of the waterway on realization of a number of prerequisites.

Recently, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei said the country had declared its conditions for renewed talks with the United States, saying that Washington should agree to Tehran’s terms if it wanted to escape the quagmire of its war of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

He described the conditions as completely different from those of the past, saying “until these conditions are met, Iran will not enter into negotiations and the Strait of Hormuz will not be reopened.”

“At times, we may mention some of the conditions,” the official stated, noting, “The Pakistanis, Qataris, and Iraqis asked what our conditions were. They said the Americans had asked them to put the conditions in writing, so we did. Today, Iran’s conditions are in the hands of Pakistan and Qatar.”

Previously, the security chief had described some of Iran’s conditions as cessation of warfare on all fronts, release of Iran’s frozen assets, and realization of an end to the US’s illegal naval blockade of Iranian vessels and ports.

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