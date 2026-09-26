IRGC: Iran will continue punishing US until seven conditions are met

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says Iran will continue punishment of the United States until the Islamic Republic’s seven-strong conditions are met, while asserting that Iranian missiles are capable of destroying the US’s multilayered air-defense systems.

On Friday, spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi said the United States had expected Iran to surrender after deploying military forces to the Persian Gulf, but instead encountered a different form of Iranian resistance.

The official was referring to at least 100 waves of decisive and successful retaliatory strikes that the Iranian Armed Forces staged in the face of the latest unprovoked American-Israeli aggression as well as the servicemen’s reprisal against the American violations that were committed after Washington was forced to announced a ceasefire.

The IRGC spokesman described Iran as the victor of the recent war and said the Islamic Republic was converting that victory into “permanent strategic deterrence,” apparently pointing to Iran’s closing the strategic Strait of Hormuz in retaliation and refusing to reopen the chokepoint as long as violations persisted.

Mohebbi identified freedom of navigation through the strait as one of the US's stated objectives, arguing that Washington had failed to achieve that objective during the aggression.

"Despite having the world’s largest navy, the United States was unable to keep the Strait of Hormuz open even for a few hours," he said.

The spokesman added that the United States claimed the strait was open in order to prevent oil prices from rising, while control of the waterway was in the hands of the IRGC’s naval forces.

According to Mohebbi, before the war, dozens to more than 100 vessels passed through the strait each day, but currently, only oil tankers belonging to Iran's trading partners were permitted to pass, and only with Tehran's permission.

Mohebbi also addressed US claims of military and technological superiority, saying Washington had used propaganda to try to project an image of capability.

However, during the recent war, advanced US air, naval, and ground equipment came under retaliatory attacks by Iran's Armed Forces, he said, asserting that the Islamic Republic would not stop punishing the US until its seven conditions were fulfilled, and expressing confidence in Iranian missiles’ capability to destroy multilayered American air-defense systems.

Recently, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei said the country had declared its conditions for renewed talks with the United States, saying that Washington should agree to Tehran’s terms if it wanted to escape the quagmire of its war of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

He described the conditions as completely different from those of the past, saying “until these conditions are met, Iran will not enter into negotiations and the Strait of Hormuz will not be reopened.”

“At times, we may mention some of the conditions,” the official stated, noting, “The Pakistanis, Qataris, and Iraqis asked what our conditions were. They said the Americans had asked them to put the conditions in writing, so we did. Today, Iran’s conditions are in the hands of Pakistan and Qatar.”

Previously, the security chief has described some of Iran’s conditions as cessation of warfare on all fronts, release of Iran’s frozen assets, and realization of an end to the US’s illegal naval blockade of Iranian vessels and ports.

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