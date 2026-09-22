IRGC: Sacred Defense was a strategic school for national unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a statement marking the arrival of "Sacred Defense Week," the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) emphasized that the Sacred Defense served as a strategic school of thought for generating national power and unity.

The IRGC said that the United States and the Israeli regime must grasp the reality that, sooner or later, they will be compelled to yield to a region free from their malevolent and criminal presence—a fate from which, by divine grace, there is no escape.

In a strategic statement marking 'Sacred Defense Week'—which commemorates the forty-sixth anniversary of the start of the mighty and noble Iranian nation's resistance against the eight-year war imposed by Global Arrogance and the Ba'athist regime of Iraq—the Sacred Defense was hailed as a "brilliant, golden chapter in the generation of national will and unity" and a "strategic school for building defensive and deterrent power."

Recalling the lessons and insights of that era for the Armed Forces and the Iranian people, the statement emphasized that the Armed Forces—fully prepared and possessing strategic acumen, with fingers on the trigger—stand ready to deliver decisive and devastating responses to the worn-out, aggressor enemy.

Furthermore, it asserted that the United States and the Zionist regime must yield to a region free from their vile and criminal presence.

A part of the statement reads that the eight-year Sacred Defense was more than a mere military event; it served as a crucible for generating social capital, national cohesion, and strategic self-belief. It taught the Iranian nation that true power lies in the depth of faith, unity of purpose, and the bond between leadership and the people—a lesson that has since evolved into a smart, multi-layered defense system that transcends geographical boundaries, establishing deterrence across cognitive, cyber, economic, and strategic domains.

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