IRGC intelligence neutralizes two terrorists in Zahedan clash

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) intelligence forces have neutralized two armed militants belonging to the so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group during a clash in southeastern Iran.

The confrontation took place late Thursday night on University Street in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, when security forces encountered a suspicious vehicle during a patrol.

According to the IRGC, the forces approached the vehicle and ordered its occupants to stop, but the armed men opened fire, triggering an armed confrontation.

Two terrorists were killed during the clash, while another was wounded and arrested by the security forces.

The operation comes amid intensified counter-terrorism efforts in Sistan and Baluchestan, where Iranian security forces have repeatedly targeted militant cells involved in attacks and attempts to destabilize the southeastern province.

Last Thursday, the IRGC Ground Force announced that it had dismantled a terrorist team planning targeted killings in Saravan County, killing five militants during the operation.

The IRGC’s Quds Base said its forces had also discovered weapons, ammunition and explosives at the militants’ hideout.

On August 29, Iranian security forces killed one militant and arrested six others during two operations against the so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group in Saravan County.

The security forces seized AK-47 rifles, hand grenades, RPG-7 launchers, around 20 kilograms of C-4 explosives, ammunition and several Starlink satellite communication terminals.

On July 24, Iranian border guards also killed two militants during an attempted infiltration in Rask County, confiscating M4 rifles, ammunition, explosive fuses and detonators from the armed men.

The developments come as US and Israeli officials have acknowledged providing material support to anti-government elements inside Iran.

On June 23, former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett acknowledged that Israel had covertly smuggled “tens of thousands” of Starlink satellite internet terminals into Iran, saying the devices were intended to help anti-government elements communicate and coordinate their activities.

On April 5, US President Donald Trump also told Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst in a telephone interview that Washington had supplied guns to anti-government rioters, stating, “We sent guns, a lot of them.”

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