Historic Army-IRGC solidarity must be documented for future generations: Spokesperson

AhlulBayt News Agency: Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, spokesperson for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), emphasizes that the profound solidarity between Iran’s Army and the IRGC must be preserved and documented for future generations.

During a meeting at the Army headquarters with his counterpart, Brigadier General Mohammad Akrami-Nia, Mohebbi praised the Army’s performance amidst ongoing regional tensions.

He described the Army as a source of national pride, highlighting its resilience and strong public standing. Mohebbi drew parallels to their historic cooperation during the eight-year Sacred Defense (war imposed on Iran by the Iraqi Ba’ath regime from 1980 to 1988), noting that the Army’s aviation and artillery units provided crucial support even during independent IRGC operations.

This synergy among the Army, IRGC, and other Armed Forces, alongside their cooperation with the government and the public, is a significant achievement that contributes to the nation’s honor, Mohebi stated.

In response, Brigadier General Akrami-Nia noted that the coordination between the two forces has deepened over the years, rooted in their shared history.

He reaffirmed that all Iranian Armed Forces operate toward common objectives under the command of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Addressing the regional security landscape, Akrami-Nia asserted that Iran has successfully countered the advanced military capabilities of adversaries like the United States and the Israeli regime, preventing them from achieving their strategic goals.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to enhance media cooperation, including joint sessions between military spokespersons to better communicate these achievements to the public.

.......................

End/ 257