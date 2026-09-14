Ansarullah: Yemen Dealt US a Serious Setback, Forcing Naval Strategy Review

ABNA24 - The Yemeni resistance movement Ansarullah says Yemen's armed forces dealt the United States a serious setback, forcing Washington to reconsider its naval strategy in the region, along with some of its weapons, military equipment, and capabilities.

Ali al-Dailami, a member of Ansarullah’s political bureau, made the remarks in an interview with Lebanon’s al-Ahed news network on Sunday, saying that the United States had "experience" with Yemen, referring to Washington’s military offensive against the country alongside a Saudi-led coalition.

“It formed a coalition against Yemen and launched military aggression against it, but achieved nothing,” he said, adding that the Trump administration knew Ansarullah would not compromise or submit to Washington’s will.

“On the contrary, we struck and damaged US warships, and this was a hard lesson for the United States,” al-Dailami added.

He said the Yemeni armed forces had forced Washington to reconsider its naval strategy as well as some of its weapons, military equipment and capabilities in the region.

Al-Dailami further warned Saudi Arabia that continuing its aggression against Yemen would come at a “very high” cost for the kingdom, but Riyadh, he said, continued to insist on maintaining “a dangerous situation.”

He also called on the international community to act and stop Saudi actions and brutality against Yemeni civilians.

“However,” he said, “when international law was suspended, and the United Nations suspended the performance of its responsibilities in the service of the Americans and the Saudi enemy, we were forced to apply and will continue to apply the equation of ‘siege for siege’ and ‘military escalation for military escalation’ against Saudi Arabia.”

Al-Dailami said Ansarullah would continue with the policy because the level of human suffering in Yemen remained severe.

His remarks came amid a sharp escalation between Yemeni forces and Saudi-backed forces along Yemen’s western coast.

The Yemeni armed forces said Saturday that they had carried out a large-scale missile and drone operation against a Saudi military base in Sharurah in southern Saudi Arabia, targeting weapons depots and command-and-control centers involved in military operations against Yemen.

Army spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree warned that continued Saudi attacks would trigger larger Yemeni retaliatory operations deeper inside Saudi territory.

The developments followed advances by Yemeni forces along the western coastline.

Earlier on Sunday, the armed forces captured the key port city of Mocha and the Hanish Islands and landed on the strategically located Mayyun Island at the heart of the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

A CNN report, citing sources familiar with the fighting as well as Saudi-backed Yemeni forces, described the collapse of the Saudi-backed front as a major failure and pointed to weaknesses within the coalition-backed forces.

The Yemeni advances have strengthened Ansarullah’s position around the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a major international shipping route linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

The developments could further disrupt shipping through another major artery for global energy and trade, with the Strait of Hormuz already severely disrupted amid the US war in Iran.



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