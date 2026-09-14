Yemeni Armed Forces seize full control of Bab al-Mandab Strait, Mayun Island

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemeni Armed Forces completely controlled Bab al-Mandab Strait, capturing the strategic Mayun Island in the heart of the waterway and securing full control over Yemen’s entire Red Sea coastline in a rapid offensive operation.

In continuation of the remarkable advances, Yemeni Armed Forces have secured control over key strategic heights overlooking the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Yemeni sources speaking to Sky News Arabia announced that Ansarullah forces have succeeded in seizing control of the Kahboub mountain range, which overlooks the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the surrounding coastline. They have also established positions on the heights south of Taiz and are attempting to besiege the area.

AFP, citing a Yemeni source, also reported that Ansarullah forces have completed the process of seizing control of the Bab al-Mandab Strait and Mayun Island, located in the center of the strait.

After the Saudi-backed mercenaries fled, boats carrying Ansarullah forces arrived at Mayun Island.

Eyewitnesses also reported that Yemeni armed forces affiliated with the Ansarullah Resistance Movement have deployed along the coast of Bab al-Mandab.

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