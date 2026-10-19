Yemen issues first statement on negotiations with Saudi regime

ABNA24 - Head of the Sanaa negotiating delegation Mohammed Abdulsalam said Sanaa had communicated with the Saudi side, both directly and indirectly, before the escalation and after a speech by Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdulmalik al-Houthi marking the anniversary of the Hijra.

In a post on X, Abdulsalam made the remarks in response to statements noting that the national side had refused to hold a meeting with Saudi Arabia in Oman before the escalation.

He said Sanaa had called on Saudi Arabia to end the blockade and address humanitarian issues in accordance with the roadmap, submitting more than one proposal, but the Saudi side had not taken a single step forward.

Abdulsalam added that the Saudi government had believed regional and international developments, along with Yemen’s participation in the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, meant it no longer needed to honor its commitments toward Yemen.

He Abdulsalam clarified that following a serious violation, the continued restrictions and blockade of Yemen’s airports and ports, and the rejection of realistic and fair solutions, Sanaa forces had been compelled to carry out their duties.

He noted that Omani officials contacted Sanaa several days after the first operation in response to the Saudi side, presenting several proposals to de-escalate tensions. Sanaa agreed to the proposals, including a five-day truce to allow negotiations to take place in a calm atmosphere.

He said Sanaa submitted its response within three days, agreeing to the Saudi request to halt the escalation for five days, on the condition that the Saudi side accept the humanitarian demands.

According to Abdulsalam, the Saudi response did not arrive until about 21 days after Sanaa had submitted its reply. By then, military operations on the western coast had begun, and no positive indication had been given regarding the humanitarian demands.

He affirmed that the absence of positive signals from Saudi Arabia coincided with ongoing troop buildups, armament and intensified field escalation. Sanaa, he said, concluded that the delay was intended to buy time and that the additional conditions put forward by the Saudi side showed a lack of seriousness.



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