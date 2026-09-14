Pakistan Has No Obligation to Enter a Foreign War: Pakistani Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Sayed Jawad Naqvi, the head of the Movement for the Awakening of the Ummah of Mustafa (p.b.u.h.), said in a speech at a gathering, "The chain of oppression and aggression that began with Palestine gradually reached Iran as well, but God thwarted all the plans of the oppressors, and divine stratagem prevailed over them. Today they are continuously heading toward disgrace."

He added, "In Trump's and his associates' statements, signs of despair are evident, and all their claims about Hezbollah, Hamas, and Palestine have turned out to be contrary to the realities on the ground. Especially the situation in Yemen has completely changed the conditions in the region. The war that was thought to be easily manageable has brought heavy costs, and things have reached a point where they have, through their foolishness, caused the Bab al-Mandab to be closed as well."

Naqvi continued, "Despite these conditions, efforts are once again being made to drag Pakistan into this conflict. In the past, Pakistan's parliament wisely prevented the country from entering the Yemen war, but today once again, excitement is being stirred up in some circles for conducting operations in Yemen."

He emphasized, "Pakistan must act with utmost caution in the current circumstances. The government must, in addition to its official forces, also prevent the use of non-governmental elements in another country's war. In the past, forces prepared for the Afghanistan war later became a threat to Pakistan; therefore, creating such forces for Syria or Yemen can also have heavy consequences for the country in the future."

The head of the Movement for the Awakening of the Ummah of Mustafa (p.b.u.h.) said, "Pakistan has no obligation to enter a foreign war. Today, those who have pinned their hopes for success on tying themselves to Trump and his policies must understand the reality. Those who have tied their fate to Trump must distance themselves from him as soon as possible, because the pharaoh is drowning and its signs have become clear to the entire world."

Naqvi concluded by noting, "The current conditions in the Middle East require Pakistan to prioritize its security, economy, and national interests and to avoid any action that could drag the country into a new war and crisis."

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