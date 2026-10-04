Eight Palestinians Killed in New Israeli Strikes Across Gaza

ABNA24 - Six Palestinians were martyred and several others were injured in new Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, while two others died of wounds sustained in previous attacks.

According to media sources, an Israeli drone struck a group of civilians near the Abbas al-Kilani rotary in Beit Lahia, north of Gaza, in the afternoon, killing 35-year-old Mahmoud Aliyan and wounding others.

Other civilians were injured in the evening in an Israeli strike near Abdul-Rahman School in northern Gaza.

Two citizens were also pronounced dead after succumbing to bullet injuries sustained recently in central and northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, a young man was wounded after being shot by Israeli forces in the western rotary area of Beit Lahia.

Earlier at dawn, five Palestinians, including four women, were martyred and several others were injured after an Israeli strike targeted an apartment in the west of Gaza City.



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