Yemen announces three retaliatory operations against Saudi military sites

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s armed forces said Sunday they carried out three military operations in retaliation for massacres committed by Saudi Arabia and its allied forces a day earlier in Sana'a and in provinces in the country’s southwest.

Military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a statement that the Saudi attacks on those areas had left dozens of civilians dead or wounded, most of them women and children.

The first operation targeted Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the second struck aircraft hangars, ammunition depots, drone control centers and other critical sites at King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, and the third hit the Southern Naval Base of the Border Guard Forces in Jizan, the statement said.

“The blood of our people is precious, and we will not allow this criminal enemy to continue its bloodshed without a painful and unforgettable response,” the statement said, adding that Yemen would continue its military operations “deep inside Saudi territory”

The statement also reiterated a warning to international airlines, passengers and aviation personnel to avoid Saudi airspace and the kingdom's main airport in Riyadh.

It said, however, that airspace over the holy cities of Mecca and Medina would be spared from Yemeni attacks.

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