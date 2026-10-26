Yemen condemns Saudi airstrike on maternity hospital in Ta’iz

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s Health Ministry has condemned a Saudi airstrike on a maternity hospital in Ta’iz province, describing the attack as a violation of international humanitarian law.

In a statement carried by Yemen's Arabic-language Al-Masirah television network, the ministry said Saudi warplanes had struck the maternity hospital in the Shamaytin district of Ta’iz, damaging parts of the facility.

“We condemn the targeting of the maternity hospital in Shamaytin district in Ta’iz by Saudi warplanes and the damage caused to parts of the facility,” it said.

The ministry added that the attack reflected Saudi Arabia’s continued efforts to deprive Yemenis of their basic right to safe healthcare.

“Targeting hospitals and medical facilities is a clear violation of international humanitarian law,” it said.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s armed forces said Saudi warplanes and missile forces had carried out 56 air and missile attacks against civilian sites in the previous 24 hours. The reported attacks targeted the provinces of Hajjah, Lahij, Amran, Saada, Al-Jawf, Ta’iz and Ibb.

According to the statement, the airstrikes were conducted using F-15 and Typhoon aircraft that took off from the Saudi air bases at Khamis Mushait and Taif, while missile attacks were launched from the Najran area.

The statement put the total number of Saudi air and missile attacks since the latest escalation began at 3,179.

Saudi Arabia has sharply escalated its aggression in recent weeks, with Yemeni officials reporting hundreds of airstrikes across the country.

The Yemeni armed forces have responded by targeting Saudi oil infrastructure and airports and by launching major operations along the Red Sea coast, driving Saudi-backed forces from strategic positions.

They have also seized strategic areas and islands around Bab al-Mandeb, significantly strengthening their position at one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints.

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