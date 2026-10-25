Saudi airstrike on Yemeni cement factory kills eight, including six women and a child

AhlulBayt News Agency: Saudi Arabia has launched airstrikes and missile attacks on several areas of Yemen, with a strike on workers’ accommodation at a cement factory killing eight people and wounding more than 10 others.

Yemen’s Arabic-language Al-Masirah television network reported on Saturday that Saudi warplanes launched around 20 airstrikes on Mokha, in Ta’iz province, adding that military aircraft are continuing to fly over the area.

Sana’a was also targeted, with an Al-Masirah correspondent reporting that a strike on a residential house in the Aser area of the capital killed at least three people and wounded several others.

The governor of Sana’a province also said a Saudi attack on a cement factory in Hamdan district had left at least eight people dead, including six women and a child.

In Sa’ada province, an Al-Masirah correspondent reported a Saudi missile strike on the Maran district.

Al-Masirah later reported that five members of the same family were killed in a Saudi airstrike on their home in al-Tuhayta district of al-Hudaydah.

The attacks came amid an intensification of Saudi air and missile strikes across Yemen in recent days.

A spokesman for Yemen’s armed forces said Saudi Arabia had carried out 124 air and missile attacks in the previous 24 hours, targeting the provinces of Al-Jawf, Taiz, Saada, Marib, Hajjah, Lahij, Amran and Ibb.

The spokesman put the total number of attacks since the escalation began at 3,024.

Yemeni authorities also reported that the lighthouse on Mayyun Island, near the entrance to the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, had been targeted by Saudi Arabia.

Yemen’s Foreign Ministry condemned the attack on civilian maritime infrastructure, describing it as a violation of international law and international humanitarian law.

It also warned that continued militarization of the Bab al-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea by Saudi Arabia threatened the safety of maritime navigation.

Separately, health authorities said an airstrike late Friday killed four members of the same family, including women and children, when a house in the town of Hiba, near Ta’iz, was hit.

A separate strike early Saturday targeted a shelter for African migrants in the northern city of Sa’ada, injuring seven people, according to a military spokesperson. The spokesperson blamed Saudi Arabia for both attacks.

Saudi Arabia has sharply escalated its aggression in recent weeks, with Yemeni officials reporting hundreds of airstrikes across the country.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have responded with major operations along the Red Sea coast, driving Saudi-backed forces from strategic positions.

They have also seized strategic areas and islands around Bab al-Mandeb, significantly strengthening their position at one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints.

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