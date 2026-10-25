Sanaa official accuses Saudi Arabia of five massacres in Yemen within 24 hours

ABNA24 - The Sanaa-based government spokesman Dr. Omar Al-Bukhaiti said on Saturday the Saudi Arabia had intensified its massacres against the Yemeni people, committing five horrific massacres over the past 24 hours.

In a statement, Al-Bukhaiti affirmed that the escalation reflected Saudi Arabia’s determination to shed the blood of as many Yemenis as possible, particularly women and children.

“This large number of crimes in a single day, along with the clear and deliberate targeting of citizens’ homes, farms, and shelters for migrants—all of which are civilian targets—reflects the malicious criminal nature of this enemy,” he added.

The government spokesman explained that the escalation exposed the Saudi regime’s disregard for efforts to achieve peace and prevent further bloodshed.

He described it as a message of rejection, written in the blood of innocent people, that the Saudi regime was sending to all parties seeking solutions.

He also stressed that Saudi arrogance, intransigence, and criminal actions would not break the Yemeni people’s will or deter them from continuing what he called the battle to deter aggression until all Yemeni rights were restored.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces have delivered devastating strikes deep inside enemy territory in response to these crimes. They will continue to teach the enemy lessons and avenge the blood of every Yemeni citizen, based on the principle of reciprocity,” he said. “Our people will continue their just, rightful, and legitimate struggle with all their capabilities to defend themselves until the aggression is halted and the independence, sovereignty, and rights of the Yemeni people are secured.”

Al-Bukhaiti described the Saudi massacres committed on Saturday as an extension of dozens of massacres carried out during the 100 days since the beginning of the Saudi escalation.

He said Saudi forces had conducted more than 3,123 airstrikes during that period, leaving nearly 600 civilians killed or injured, most of them women and children.

He added that the Saudi aggression had continued for 12 years, claiming tens of thousands of lives. He also noted that more than one million people had died because of the lack of medicines and restrictions on overseas travel for medical treatment, describing this as an unprecedented crime that should shame humanity.

Concluding his statement, the spokesman said international and UN silence, along with the alignment and complicity of numerous governments and regimes with the perpetrator, amounted to direct participation in the shedding of Yemeni blood and greatly encouraged the continuation of these crimes.

He added that this exposed international double standards and hypocrisy, as well as the collapse of human rights slogans that Western countries and UN organizations had promoted for years.



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