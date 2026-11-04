Accusation of an attack on Mecca; an attempt to flee following a defeat on the battlefield in Saudi Arabia 

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen Denies Alleged Attack on Mecca, Accuses Saudi Arabia of Using Claims to Mask Battlefield Setbacks sanaa, Yemens — Yemen’s armed forces have rejected allegations that they targeted the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, saying no military operation was conducted on Saudi territory on Tuesday.

Yahya Saree, spokesperson for Yemen’s armed forces, dismissed the claims as false, reiterating that Yemeni forces had not carried out any military action against Saudi Arabia.

The statement comes amid renewed allegations concerning an alleged attack on Mecca, which Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has consistently denied. The movement has maintained that it has never targeted Saudi Arabia’s holy sites, including Mecca and Medina.

According to the Yemeni statement, Saudi Arabia is using such allegations to discredit Ansarullah among the Muslim world and undermine its standing within the broader Muslim community.

The statement further accused Saudi Arabia of spreading misleading reports and distorting events following what it described as repeated military setbacks on the battlefield.

Yemeni officials said the allegations of an attack on Mecca were fabricated and part of a recurring pattern, claiming that similar accusations had been made whenever Saudi forces faced military difficulties.

The statement also alleged that Saudi Arabia had sought assistance from Israel to confront the Yemeni people, whom it described as courageous and steadfast.

The Yemeni armed forces maintained that the accusations were an attempt to divert attention from Saudi Arabia’s military failures and portray the conflict in a misleading manner.