Hamas condemns Israeli strike that killed five Palestinians in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic resistance movement Hamas has vehemently condemned an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in western Gaza City that killed at least five Palestinians and severely wounded six others.

The strike hit the al-Asala building in the Rimal neighborhood early Saturday morning without prior warning, while residents were asleep.

The attack caused further damage to the lower floors of the multi-story building and sparked a fire that burned for about an hour before Palestinian Civil Defense crews extinguished the blaze.

Rescue teams later arrived and began searching through the rubble for missing people and victims.

According to medical staff at al-Shifa Hospital, four women were among those killed, including an elderly Christian woman and her daughter. The six wounded were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Rimal is one of Gaza City’s most densely populated residential areas, home to thousands of displaced people sheltering in makeshift camps across the neighborhood.

Hamas condemned the airstrike and described it as a continuation of the escalating aggression against civilians in the Gaza Strip.

It said Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is using the US-mediated ceasefire agreement as a cover for continuing attacks on the densely populated coastal strip.

The resistance group called on mediators and the US administration to fulfill their responsibilities and take concrete measures to halt Israeli attacks against the Gaza Strip.

Hamas further called on the international community, the United Nations and its affiliated bodies to take action to stop attacks on Palestinian civilians and address the Israeli regime’s disregard for international law and norms.

According to figures released by the Gaza Government Media Office, Israeli forces have violated the agreement more than 5,147 times, killing 1,421 Palestinians and wounding 4,983 others, since the US-backed ceasefire took effect in Gaza in October 2025.

The office said Israel had likewise failed to meet its commitments on humanitarian access. Of the 210,600 aid and reconstruction trucks expected to enter Gaza under the agreement, only 72,826 had been allowed through, less than 35 percent of the stated target.

Since Israel launched its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, the regime’s attacks have killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 174,000 others, according to the Gaza Strip’s Health Ministry.

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