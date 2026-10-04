Gaza War Death Toll Rises to 74,228, Health Ministry Says

ABNA24 - The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 74,228 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Saturday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 175,188 people.

In its daily report, the health ministry said that hospitals received seven civilian bodies and 20 wounded people over the past 48 hours.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 1,445 Palestinians have been killed, and 5,072 others have been injured.



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