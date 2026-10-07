Hamas rejects UN chief’s remarks on third anniversary of Gaza war

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas has strongly condemned a statement by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the third anniversary of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, saying it contains baseless claims and ignores historical facts.

The Islamic Resistance Movement expressed regret over the UN’s false claims and demanded that the international body correct its positions and fulfill its responsibilities regarding Palestine issues.

Hamas also criticized the soft tone of the UN Secretary-General’s statement in describing the Gaza war, which has led to the killing of tens of thousands of Palestinians, stressing that the tone used in the statement cannot change the reality of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

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