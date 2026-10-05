Hamas Chief Khalil al-Hayya Offers Condolences to Gaza’s Christian Community

ABNA24 - Head of Hamas’s political bureau Khalil al-Hayya has offered condolences to Gaza’s Greek Orthodox Patriarchate after a recent Israeli airstrike on an apartment in Gaza City killed two Palestinian Christian women, Maysa Abu Dawoud and her daughter Mary an-Najjar.

In a message to Archbishop Alexios on Sunday, al-Hayya expressed his full solidarity with the victims’ families and with Christians across Gaza and Palestine, stressing that Palestinian Christians are an integral part of the Palestinian people, their identity, and their civilization.

“Your grief and pain are ours. Palestinians are one people, bound together by a shared land and common destiny,” al-Hayya said in the message.

The Hamas leader emphasized that Palestinians from all spectra remain firmly adherent to their land, their rights, and their aspirations for freedom and dignity.

He expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Maysa and her daughter, noting that they endured difficult times and conditions alongside their compatriots in Gaza.

He concluded his message by praying that Almighty Allah grant their families strength and solace, protect the people of Gaza and Palestine, lift this ordeal from them, and bless them with security, freedom, and peace.



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