IRGC: October 7 marked beginning of Zionism’s decline

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a statement commemorating the 7th of October—marking the third anniversary of the historic and strategic Operation Al-Aqsa Storm—the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) described the operation as the beginning of the end for Zionism and the shattering of the myth of the Zionist army's invincibility, as well as a future-shaping event that accelerates the definitive decline of the racist, occupying regime of the Holy Quds.

The statement issued by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) reads that three years have passed since October 7, 2023—a day when Palestinian resistance fighters and the heroic Hamas movement, relying on God and the iron will of the oppressed Palestinian people, executed one of the greatest operations in the history of the resistance and shattered the security architecture of the usurping Zionist regime.

The statement adds: Three years on from this monumental and unforgettable historical event, the region's strategic equations have shifted in favor of the Axis of Resistance, while the Zionist regime—alongside its primary backer, the United States—has sunk into a vortex of structural crises and successive defeats.

Pointing to the realities of today's battlefields and the significant coordination within the Axis of Resistance in confronting threats, plots, and wars imposed by the US, the Zionist regime, and their regional proxies, the statement notes: Amidst the latest regional and international developments, the Resistance Front has dealt lethal blows to the Zionist regime and the US through precise and crushing operations.

The statement goes on to outline the dimensions of the strategic failure suffered by the United States and the Zionist regime during the second and third imposed wars, as well as the subsequent "Nasr" and "Punishment of the Aggressor" operations against Islamic Iran.

It notes that by offering full-throated support for the Zionist regime's atrocities and issuing repeated threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the US not only failed to achieve any of its declared objectives but also lost its hollow aura of might in the eyes of global public opinion.

The second and third imposed wars against Iran were met with a decisive response from the armed forces—a response that made the aggressors regret their actions—thereby proving that the era of making threats without consequence has come to an end.

The statement goes on to emphasize that recent regional developments and events demonstrate the absolute might of the Resistance in the face of the sinister front comprising the US, the Zionist regime, and their regional and extra-regional allies; it further asserts that any miscalculation or move toward a new war or act of aggression against Islamic Iran will result in a painful and devastating response for the aggressor.

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