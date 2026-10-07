IRGC Deputy Commander: Iranian nation achieved significant strategic victory in war against US

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior IRGC official has said that Iranian nation has achieved a significant strategic victory in war against the United States of America.

Speaking at a meeting with the people of Bandar Abbas late on Tuesday, IRGC Deputy Commander for Political Affairs Brigadier General Yadollah Javani emphasized that the enemy entered the war with Iran with the assumption of collapsing the Islamic Republic of Iran and disintegration of Iran.

He reiterated that the noble nation of the Islamic Iran has attained a strategic victory in the war against the United States.

At the onset of the war, the enemy imagined that through a lightning offensive and high-intensity warfare, it could topple the Islamic Republic, cripple its defense and security structures, fragment Iran, and impose its own domination over the country; but it [enemy] made a big mistake in its calculations, Brigadier General Javani underlined.

Pointing to the Iranian nation's slogan "Allahu Akbar" (God is the Greatest), he added that for a nation whose reliance is upon the Almighty and invincible God, defeat is meaningless and for that the late Imam Khomeini (RA) said that the US cannot do a damn thing.

With regard to the recent developments following the Ramadan War [40-day war], he stated, “The enemy launched the war with the aim of weakening and collapsing the Islamic Republic; but today, by the admission and assessment of many around the world, Islamic Iran is stronger than it was before the war.”

Elsewhere in his remarks. Javani referred to the change of enemy's approach following the failure to achieve military objectives, stating that that the enemy has now turned into hybrid warfare, pursuing economic pressures, maritime and aerial restrictions, and efforts to undermine the public's resilience.

Over the past four decades, the United States has repeatedly exerted such pressures on the Iranian nation, but the noble nation of the country has demonstrated that it stands firm against such pressure, he added.

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