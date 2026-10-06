Armed Forces chief warns any new aggression against Iran has consequences for US-hosting countries

AhlulBayt News Agency: Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi has warned that any new act of aggression against Iran would have consequences for countries hosting US forces in the West Asia region, saying continued American military presence was the main source of insecurity and economic problems.

In a message on Monday, Abdollahi said reports indicated efforts to use the propaganda campaign that Iran is seeking nuclear weapons, along with claims that Iran was in a weakened position, as a pretext for launching another war.

Addressing the US president, Abdollahi said Iran was not waiting for US congressional elections. He said that, regardless of the election result, any US action against Iran, either directly or at the urging of the Israeli regime, would prompt an immediate response from Iran’s Armed Forces.

He said that US interests would be targeted without limitation, adding that the response would be severe, as demonstrated during the recent war.

Abdollahi also warned countries hosting US forces that the American military presence was responsible for regional insecurity and economic difficulties. If a new war against Iran begins, its fire will engulf everyone, he said.

He dismissed the Israeli regime’s claims that Iran’s nuclear program had entered a military phase, describing the assertion as delusional and intended to portray Iran as a threat. The commander said Iran’s nuclear program was peaceful and criticized the statement as coming from a regime that possesses hundreds of nuclear warheads and has shown no commitment to international law.

He also warned international organizations, particularly the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), against unsupported statements about Iran’s nuclear facilities and urged them to stop playing the wolf in sheep’s clothing role.

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