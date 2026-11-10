Iran criticizes IAEA chief of double standards over attacks on nuclear facilities

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian delegation in Vienna has criticized the double standard employed by the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi regarding the condemnation of attacks on nuclear facilities, saying that when Iranian facilities were bombed, Grossi deemed issuing a condemnation to be outside the scope of his mandate.

It is impressive that the phrase “STRONGLY CONDEMNS” can be used by Grossi, wrote Iran’s delegation in Vienna in a statement on its X account on Monday.

“But why is it not applied consistently in all situations?”

Referring to Gross’s condemning the killing of a staff member at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the mission continued, “When US and Israeli regime bombs struck Iran safeguarded peaceful nuclear facilities, unprecedented in the Agency’s history, or the Iranian nuclear personnel were assassinated, they were never condemned. In those situations, DG apparently considered condemnation to fell outside his ’purview’ and ‘work’.”

“Selective outrage isn’t a pillar of nuclear safety and safeguards. It’s a pillar of a résumé.”

It said that institutional duty is not optional, adding, “Professionalism requires consistency.”

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