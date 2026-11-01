Top security official says not yet responded to Vance’s letter; No new decision has been made regarding a change to nuclear doctrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Major General Mohsen Rezaei has confirmed that he has not responded to a letter by US Vice President JD Vance yet, and there is no change in nuclear doctrine of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Speaking in a special interview on Saturday night, Rezaei said he has received and carefully reviewed a letter from US Vice President JD Vance but has not yet issued a formal response.

He said that no new official or governmental decision has been taken on Iran’s nuclear doctrine yet.

“No new decision has been made yet,” he said. However, he stated that an internal debate is underway. “Of course, the discussion is now whether, if another war breaks out, we want to maintain the same doctrine as before.”

He added that the shift in Washington’s language is unmistakable. “Their tone has completely changed, and this is a very good sign,” he stated. “Alhamdulillah, the Iranian nation has consolidated its victory and its power.”

The remarks come amid reports of US outreach aimed at preventing a renewed military confrontation. Rezaei did not disclose the full contents of the letter, adding that no reply has been sent so far.

Rezaei pointed to public sentiment in Iran, noting that the nation has legitimate demands.

He highlighted that adversaries have openly declared Iranian nuclear facilities as targets, while Iran has consistently fulfilled its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“When people see these realities, they ask why we should continue under the same conditions,” he explained.

Rezaei emphasized that the Iranian people have legitimate demands. He noted that the enemy has targeted Iran’s nuclear centers despite Tehran’s full cooperation with IAEA inspections and the confirmed peaceful nature of the program.

“When people see these realities, they ask why we should continue under the same conditions,” he explained. “There is a popular demand for changing the nuclear doctrine. The people of Iran have the right to express their demands, but the government has not yet made a new decision."

"The people of Iran see that despite peaceful nuclear activities, the enemy has bombed our nuclear facilities and attacked our country, so these demands are being formed,” he stated.

He reiterated that Iran remains a member of the NPT and will firmly pursue its rights in any nuclear discussions.

“We are members of the NPT and we have twenty-two rights, and if the resolution is on nuclear talks, we will demand our rights. We stand firmly for the rights of the people of Iran, and of course we also consider the issue of time. Now we are waiting for the answer from the Americans.”

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