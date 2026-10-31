Rezaei addresses European governments: War, terror come at a price

AhlulBayt News Agency: Addressing the European governments, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Major General Mohsen Rezaei has said that war and terror come at a price and now it’s their turn to pay.

In a post on his X account, General Rezaei wrote that just yesterday, Europe took pride in the dirty work of the Zionist regime, adding that today, it’s whining about billions the war with Iran is costing it.

When you cheered on war crimes, did you think the fallout wouldn’t hit you, too? War and terror come at a price. Now it’s your turn to pay, the top security official told European leaders.

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