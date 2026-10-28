Tehran Meeting of Four Muslim Countries Raises Hopes for Greater Unity

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, vice president of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, has welcomed a high-level meeting involving four major Muslim countries in Tehran, describing it as an encouraging step towards greater unity among Muslim nations, regional peace and security, and stronger mutual cooperation.

According to a statement, Wahidi said the meeting had offered a message of hope to those seeking greater solidarity within the Muslim world. He stressed that initiatives promoting mutual trust, cooperation and a coordinated approach among Muslim countries were essential to addressing shared challenges and maintaining regional stability.

Wahidi also praised the positive remarks attributed to Mohsen Rezaei, head of Iran's National Security Council, regarding the meeting and prospects for improving peace and security across the region.

He expressed hope that the discussions would strengthen mutual understanding and cooperation among the four countries and contribute to ongoing efforts to establish lasting peace and stability.

Call for a Joint Strategy Among Muslim Nations

Wahidi urged Muslim countries to move beyond their differences and develop a common strategy to address shared concerns, safeguard the interests of the Muslim world and promote sustainable peace across the region.

He said the challenges facing Muslim communities required Islamic countries to strengthen consultation, build mutual confidence and expand cooperation. Differences, he added, should be resolved through dialogue and diplomatic engagement rather than confrontation.

According to Wahidi, greater unity among Muslim nations is essential not only for regional peace and stability but also for protecting their common interests in the international arena.

Hopes for Advancing the Mecca Agreement

Wahidi expressed hope that the Tehran meeting would help advance the Mecca Agreement and lay a stronger foundation for unity and solidarity across the Muslim world.

He emphasized that Islamic countries must maintain serious and sustained efforts to achieve shared objectives, overcome divisions and establish lasting peace.

He concluded that closer cooperation among Muslim nations could play an important role in addressing regional challenges and building a more stable future for the wider Muslim world.