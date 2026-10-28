Photos: Memorial ceremony for Martyr "Ali Larijani"

AhlulBayt News Agency: The memorial ceremony for Martyr Ali Larijani was held on Monday (October 26, 2026) with the presence of the family of Martyr Larijani and the families of Martyrs Beheshti and Motahhari, the Minister of Science, Research and Technology, the President of the University of Tehran, and a group of professors and students in the conference hall of the Faculty of Literature and Humanities at the University of Tehran.