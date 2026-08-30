Leader's Unity-Bringing Message Guarantor of Preserving Country Against Global Arrogance

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Amoli Larijani, the Chairman of the Expediency Discernment Council of the System, in a message congratulating the luminous birth of the Seal of the Prophets, Muhammad al-Mustafa (p.b.u.h.), emphasized the preservation of unity and cohesion in society to overcome obstacles and reach the peaks of honor.

The text of the message from the Chairman of the Expediency Discernment Council of the System is as follows:

The luminous birth of the Greatest Prophet, Muhammad al-Mustafa (p.b.u.h.), is an opportunity to once again understand the monotheistic rationality that manifested itself in the life of that messenger of goodness.

He who, in accordance with the noble verse, "O you who have believed, upon you is [responsibility for] yourselves. Those who have gone astray will not harm you when you have been guided," invited humanity to reflect upon themselves so that they may perceive the greatness of the human spirit, and with the call, "The believers are but brothers," laid the foundation for, "Indeed this, your religion, is one religion."

Unity and cohesion within the framework of the illuminating teachings of the Qur'anic knowledge and the prophetic tradition is an intellectual and religious obligation for overcoming obstacles and reaching the peaks of honor and greatness.

The recent message of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution also follows in the same vein as that prophetic call, the observance of which will preserve the country against the plots of global arrogance.

While appreciating his statements, we ask God Almighty that, by the blessing of this great day, He may place our hearts on the path of love for Muhammad and the family of Muhammad (p.b.u.h.) in such a way that no storm of discord can ever break us apart.

Amen.

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