Iran’s Expediency Council chief praises 200 nights of public presence

AhlulBayt News Agency: Head of Iran’s Expediency Council Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani has praised 200 nights of public presence in the wake of Iranian defense against the US-Israeli aggression and endeavours in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, marking the 200th night of public presence, Amoli Larijani wrote that in the current battle, only steadfast resistance can repel the enemy’s malice — a truth that any fair‑minded person acknowledges.

He added that 200 nights of presence on the streets and endeavours in the Strait of Hormuz have ensured the security and dignity of Iran and its committed nation.

Head of the Expediency Council stressed that the martyrs of the recent war remain a lasting source of honor for the Islamic Republic.

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