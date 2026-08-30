Lebanese MP: Those Who Claim Sovereignty Do Not Even Dare to Call the Israeli Criminals "Enemy"

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ibrahim al-Moussawi, a member of the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc in the Lebanese Parliament, criticizing the performance of some officials in the country, said, "There are individuals in the power structure who lack the necessary competence, do not consider themselves as belonging to Lebanon, its homeland, or its people, and even fear openly stating the crimes of the Zionist regime."

Al-Moussawi, in his speech at the inauguration ceremony of a scouting park in the town of Al-Nabi Sheet after its reconstruction, stated, "These individuals, who have seated themselves on chairs of power, deny the most basic rights. They do not merely remain silent, but are even embarrassed to call the enemy 'Israel'; imagine that they say Israel, not the enemy."

He added, "They do not dare to call an enemy that burns, destroys, and devastates, and whose spite has even reached cemeteries, an enemy. Why? Because they fear that their American masters might make a demand of them or be dissatisfied with their performance."

The member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc continued, "Worse than all of this is that, as you know and we know, they want to eliminate the possibility of prosecuting the enemy before the international community. These very individuals are entirely in a position of condemnation, and through this behavior, they pass judgment on themselves that they cannot hold any place in any national reckoning in this country."

Al-Moussawi, referring to the claim of some officials regarding national sovereignty, asserted, "Those who claim sovereignty never dare to speak a word of truth in the face of their American masters, while they assault the blood of our martyrs and the sacrifices of the martyrs' families. The martyrs and their families, with honor, are the true Lebanese and are worthy of carrying this mission."

He also described the destruction of cemeteries as a sign of fear of the resistance and said, "The destruction of cemeteries is a sign of fear and doubt about the presence of the resistance in every place."

Al-Moussawi concluded by emphasizing the continuation of the path of resistance and stated, "We are moving toward new developments. Despite all the sacrifices and costs imposed upon us, we have not surrendered. They want to incite us to rebel against the resistance, but this has never happened and will never happen."

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