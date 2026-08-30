Case of Imam Musa Sadr Remains Open National, Humanitarian Issue, Lebanese President Said

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Joseph Aoun, the President of Lebanon, on the 48th anniversary of the disappearance of Sayed Musa Sadr and his two companions, emphasized that Imam Musa Sadr never accepted that southern Lebanon become a forgotten region or a tool for negotiation, and he believed that weapons that protect the land should be exclusively in the hands of the state and its legitimate armed forces.

Aoun said, "We are striving to achieve what the abducted Imam wanted: a strong and just state, and a south protected by the army and security forces, relying on the steadfastness of the people and the authority of the state side by side."

The President of Lebanon also emphasized the importance of this case and added, "The case of the disappearance of Imam Sadr is an open national and humanitarian issue, and we will continue to demand the full uncovering of the truth regarding his fate and that of his two companions."

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