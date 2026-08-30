Yemen Will Not Break Under Pressure and Will Continue the Fight

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Yemeni government in Sana'a stated in a statement that what are called humanitarian organizations active in Yemen are, under pressure from the Saudi regime, opposing the entry of medicine into Yemen.

The statement added, "The Saudi regime has used the humanitarian file as a pressure lever over the past 12 years through institutions with humanitarian mandates; these behaviors demonstrate the extent of the aggression against the Yemeni nation by the Saudi regime and its agents."

The statement further said, "Yemen will never break under any pressure and will continue the fight until the restoration of its legitimate rights."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Yemeni government in Sana'a had previously also emphasized in a statement the necessity of continuing the equation of "blockade in response to blockade."

The ministry emphasized, "When the Yemeni nation adopted the equation of 'blockade in response to blockade,' Saudi Arabia resorted to escalatory measures and mobilized its forces under its command throughout the occupied territories of Yemen. This action constitutes a direct threat to the security, health, and stability of Yemen, and for this reason, the Yemeni armed forces responded to it in an appropriate manner."

The ministry added, "The Saudi regime must understand well that there is no alternative but to lift the blockade on Yemen, end the campaigns, and provide the groundwork for the Yemeni people to benefit from their own resources. The more the Saudi regime continues to escalate tensions, the more it will face reciprocal responses."

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