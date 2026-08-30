Manchester Muslims Request Security Funding for Mosques Following Murder Threats

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to a report by the British news network ITV, Gabriel Levy, from the city of Wakefield, was sentenced to two years in prison for making two anonymous, Islamophobic phone calls to Al-Sunnah Mosque and Iqra Mosque in Manchester in October 2025.

Death Threat Made Over Phone Call

Using a concealed phone number, Levy told one of the individuals who answered the call, "I am coming to your mosque and I will kill you."

He claimed this action was in response to the attack on Heaton Park Synagogue. The attack had occurred two days prior to these threats, during which a terrorist killed two Jewish worshippers during the religious occasion of Yom Kippur.

Request for Urgent Funding for Mosque Protection

The Manchester Islamic Organisations Association now demands that the British government allocate security funding for mosques as quickly as possible to protect worshippers.

This request comes as, according to data from the Muslim Council of Britain, anti-Muslim hatred in the country has reached its highest recorded level, and on average, one mosque in Britain is targeted every five days.

Judicial Official Emphasizes Seriousness of Death Threats

The Manchester Islamic Organisations Association commended the response of law enforcement and judicial authorities to this case and referred to the remarks of the Senior Crown Prosecutor following the court ruling.

After the verdict was announced, the Senior Crown Prosecutor stated, "Death threats in any form have a severe impact on those targeted, and we appreciate the victims in this case who came forward to report these threats."

He added, "This sentence demonstrates that murder threats and Islamophobic hate crimes will always be treated with the utmost seriousness."

No One Should Be Targeted Because of Religion or Identity

In response to this case, the Manchester Islamic Organisations Association emphasized that no individual should be threatened or attacked because of their religion or identity.

The association warned that a threat against a place of worship does not only affect those present at that location but also impacts hundreds and sometimes thousands of people who simply wish to worship in safety and peace.

History of Attacks on Mosques in Manchester

Referring to recent incidents in the city, the Manchester Islamic Organisations Association announced that Manchester Central Mosque, Ilaf Mosque, and Nusrat Mosque have all been targeted in recent years. Additionally, the family home of an imam in Bolton was also subjected to an arson attack.

Demand for More Serious Action Against Islamophobic Attacks

The association now calls for Islamophobic attacks to be dealt with due seriousness and urges the British government to urgently allocate dedicated security funding for mosques.

The Manchester Islamic Organisations Association has also expressed concern about the media coverage of these threats and has raised the question of whether threats against Muslim communities receive the same level of prominence and seriousness as threats against other religious groups in the media.

Emphasis on Community Solidarity in Manchester

Reiterating that Manchester has a proud history of diverse communities standing together, the association declared that it will continue its efforts to preserve the safety and dignity of individuals.

The Manchester Islamic Organisations Association also announced that it welcomes meetings with officials and relevant bodies to address existing security concerns.

Allocation of £40 Million for Mosque Security

According to the UK Home Office, up to £40 million has been allocated through the Protective Security for Mosques Scheme for measures such as installing CCTV cameras, alarm systems, and deploying security personnel.

Eligible organizations, including mosques, Islamic schools, and Muslim community centers, can apply directly and continuously through the Home Office to receive this financial support.

**************

End/ 345E