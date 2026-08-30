Najaf Friday Prayer Leader Emphasizes Mutual Friendship Between Iraq and Iran at All Levels

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Sayed Sadr al-Din al-Qabbanji, the Friday Prayer Leader of Najaf Ashraf, in his Friday sermon delivered at the Grand Fatimiyya Husseiniya in Najaf Ashraf, elaborated on his views regarding important issues in Iraq and the region.

A Call for Islamic and National Unity

Hojat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Sayed Sadr al-Din al-Qabbanji said, "We are in the days of the anniversary of the birth of the Great Prophet (p.b.u.h.), and the Qur'an states: 'Indeed this, your religion, is one religion.' We must avoid any position or speech that incites sectarian sedition, for 'sedition is more severe than killing.' We call for the unity of the Islamic nation, Shia and Sunni, with all their sects and ethnicities, in compliance with the word of God Almighty, who says: 'Indeed this, your religion, is one religion, and I am your Lord, so fear Me,' and in another verse: 'Indeed this, your religion, is one religion, and I am your Lord, so worship Me.' It is not permissible for us to utter any words that create rancor and enmity among Islamic ethnicities and sects."

Friendship Between Us and Iran is Mutual at All Levels

In another part of his sermon, he stated, "The Islamic Republic of Iran sent a delegation on behalf of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution to Iraq to meet with high-ranking Iraqi officials and, on behalf of Iran's leadership, thank the Iraqi nation for their stances toward the Islamic Republic. We, in turn, thank the Islamic Republic and do not forget to appreciate their positions in supplying gas to Iraq and their stance regarding Iraqi oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz. Thus, gratitude between the two nations is mutual."

A Call to the Government to Respond to the Demands of Thousands of Peaceful Protesters

The Friday Prayer Leader of Najaf Ashraf referred to Iraq's domestic issues and said, "We call upon the government to take action to respond to the demands of thousands of peaceful protesters who are seeking payment of their dues from contracts. We believe the government is able to meet their financial demands from funds recovered from financial corruption; these substantial sums are sufficient to cover the entitlements of these individuals who are contractors with the government."

The Arms Monopoly Issue Must Be Resolved with a Spirit of Amity and by Seeking Guidance from the Perspective of Religious Authority

In another part concerning domestic matters, he stated, "We welcome the call for a peaceful solution to the arms monopoly issue, and this matter must be resolved with a spirit of amity between the government and resistance groups, preceded by seeking guidance from the perspective of religious authority and the withdrawal of American bases from Iraq."

A Warning to Saudi Arabia Regarding Recognition of Israel and Normalization of Relations

Hojat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Sayed Sadr al-Din al-Qabbanji clarified on international matters, "We warn the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding recognition of Israel and normalization of relations with it. Trump has made recognition of Israel a condition for agreeing to a US-Saudi nuclear deal. We believe that Saudi Arabia, which is the cradle of the Noble Kaaba and the shrine of the Messenger of God (p.b.u.h.), must keep its land pure from any normalization of relations with the usurping regime."

He also said on international matters, "The alliance between Pakistan and Kuwait in a security agreement, and before that in recent weeks the alliance between Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia, reveals that these countries feel that the arrogant powers are incapable of protecting them. Therefore, they must secure their security intrinsically, and the commitments given by major countries are no longer real; for we all witness a security vacuum that must be filled with intrinsic and internal protection among themselves."

The Friday Prayer Leader of Najaf Ashraf, after advising piety, noted, "We are in the days of the anniversary of the birth of the Great Prophet (p.b.u.h.), and on this occasion it is appropriate to recall several aspects of his prophethood. First, the universality of Islam, for Islam and the Messenger of God (p.b.u.h.) were sent to all of humanity: 'And We have not sent you except as a mercy to the worlds.' Second, the finality of Islam, for the Messenger of God (p.b.u.h.) is the Seal of the Prophets; no prophecy or law except the law of God and the law of the Master of the Messengers is capable of saving humanity."

He continued, "Third, the Great Messenger (p.b.u.h.) is a mercy to the worlds, by the grace and favor that God has bestowed upon us. Thus, God says, 'Certainly God conferred a favor upon the believers when He raised among them a Messenger from among themselves.' We thank God, Blessed and Exalted, for this divine favor."

Hojat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Sayed Sadr al-Din al-Qabbanji concluded by stating, "What the Messenger of God (p.b.u.h.) gave glad tidings of regarding the return of the world to Islam, when he said, 'The Hour will not be established until a man from my descendants emerges who will fill the earth with justice and equity just as it was filled with oppression and tyranny.' So today we await the globalization of Islam at the hands of the Imam of the Age (may God Almighty hasten his noble reappearance). On the anniversary of the birth of our Prophet (p.b.u.h.), it is also appropriate that I recite his bequests for you."

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