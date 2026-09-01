Arab poets praise intellectual, cultural heritage at Imam Ali shrine library, arts exhibition

AhlulBayt News Agency: Arab poets visiting the library and the Najaf Islamic Arts Exhibition at the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) praised the collection of intellectual and cultural heritage at the mausoleum.

As part of the activities of the fifth edition of the Great Prophet (PBUH) International Festival of Arabic Poetry, participating Arab poets visited the courtyards of the Imam Ali (AS) shrine and toured the most prominent historical and architectural monuments within the shrine complex.

The Arab poets participating in the event also visited the Al-Rawdha Al-Haidriya Library and the Islamic Arts Exhibition.

They expressed their admiration for the scientific, historical and literary treasures in the library, which represent a significant intellectual and cultural heritage.

They also praised the collection of books and resources that help preserve the Islamic and human heritage.

The participants also visited the Islamic Arts Exhibition and its valuable paintings and artworks that depict the beauty and authenticity of Islamic art. They admired the historical and architectural monuments of the Imam Ali (AS) shrine.

These events are part of the diverse program of the 5th International Al-Sadiqain Week, which includes a wide range of Quranic, cultural, scientific, dialogue and poetry activities, in addition to social events celebrating the birth anniversaries of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Imam Sadiq (AS) in the vicinity of the Alawi Shrine and throughout the city of Najaf.

The Maktabat Al-Rawdha Al-Haidariyya (Library of the Shrine of Imam Ali (AS)) is one of the oldest and most famous libraries in Najaf, located in the courtyard of the holy shrine of the Commander of the Faithful (AS).

This library, which is also known by other names, has been a place to store rare books and manuscripts of writers and great men in the past, and over the centuries, books have been damaged and destroyed. After the fall of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s regime, the library was revived and reopened by the order of Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the highest Shia authority in Najaf Ashraf. Today, the library has numerous facilities and departments.

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